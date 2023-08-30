JUST-IN: Portable Instagram Account Hacked

Nigerian Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has lost his official Instagram account to hackers.

Confirming the development, Portable Management in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 30 assured that they are working actively to resolve the issue.

According to the team, the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content.

READ ALSO:

Therefore, urging fans and followers of the singer to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account

The management wrote, “We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters.

“We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue.”