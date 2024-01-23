JUST-IN: Police Teargas 16 Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers

The sacked People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly were on Tuesday tear gas by armed police officers in the State Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the sacked 16 PDP lawmakers had on Monday vowed to resume their legislative duties following the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Supreme Court.

As promised, the legislators and their supporters gathered at the Rayfield Old Government House in Jos, intending to resume plenary on Tuesday morning, January 23.

During their preparations for the session, the police and other security personnel seized control of the Government House premises, barring the dismissed lawmakers from entering the House of Assembly chambers.

Despite this, the legislators remained steadfast in their refusal to leave the premises.