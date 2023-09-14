JUST-IN: Police Speaks On Arresting Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon has refuted the claim making rounds that music promoter, Samson Balogun, better known as Sam Larry, and singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known by his stage name Naira Marley, were arrested in connection to the death of Mohbad.

Debunking the rumour, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, the spokesperson for the Federal Criminal Investigation Department in Lagos who spoke in an interview with newsmen said the report is untrue.

Ogundeyi said, “The report is false; it is a lie; no one has been arrested. The police did not arrest Naira Marley or Sam Larry.”

The online speculation gained traction due to allegations that Naira Marley, the former boss of Mohbad, had supposedly incited Sam Larry and others on multiple occasions to intimidate and harm the deceased for leaving Marlians Records.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley faced backlash on social media after a video emerged showing Sam Larry and several others harassing Mohbad.

In the video, the late 27-year-old singer and Zlatan Ibile were on set for a music video when Sam Larry arrived at the scene with a group of individuals, singling out Mohbad, who hastily retreated in fear.

Zlatan, on the other hand, attempted to defuse the situation by confronting Larry and his associates to prevent any form of aggression or harassment towards Mohbad.

The video has prompted Nigerian social media users to flood the Instagram pages of Sam Larry and Naira Marley with accusations of bullying and making threats against the deceased singer.

As a result of the relentless cyberattacks he received after the video surfaced, Larry has deactivated his Instagram account.