JUST-IN: Police Rescue Man Abducted On Abuja Highway

A resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who was abducted at Sauka along Abuja Airport road on Friday, Suleiman Sabo has been rescued.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Sabo was heading home with his wife when gunmen intercepted his vehicle.

According to the report, he was driving in his Ash colour Lexus Jeep with registration number ABC 769 TP when the unfortunate incident occurred.

It further gathered that he had left the city centre and was heading home when the attackers inside an unmarked Golf car opened fire and deflated tyres of the jeep.

But on Sunday, FCT police commissioner, CP Haruna Garba, announced that Sabo had been rescued.

Addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, he said the victim was rescued by operatives attached to Iddo Divisional Police headquarters at Sauka village.

He said one Muhammed Abel, a native of Kogi state, was apprehended during the rescue operation, saying one rifle with ten rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him.

According to him, the rescued victim who sustained some injuries from the kidnappers, is currently receiving medical attention and would be reunited with his family once certified fit by the medical team.

The police commissioner, while reiterating the command’s commitment to rid FCT of criminality, urged residents to report suspicious activities through the command emergency lines via 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.

Aside from Sabo, several residents of Abuja who were abducted earlier in January, regained freedom this weekend.