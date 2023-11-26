JUST-IN: Police Rescue Kidnap Victims In Benue, Arrests 18 Suspects

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday said it has rescued two kidnap victims and arrested a tax collector and 17 others in the Logo Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, in Makurdi, the state capital

According to Mr Anene, some bandits invaded Mchia Market on November 23 in Logo LGA and kidnapped two traders.

He said that after receiving information about the kidnapping incident and subsequent abductions of traders, the police took swift action and raided the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector.

“The victims stated that they were held hostage, and their families were given one week to source for N10 million and pay as ransom for their release before the arrival of the police.

“Consequently, Zaki Nyam and 17 other suspects were arrested for further investigation.

“Items recovered from them include one Dane gun and machetes,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Anene further stated that the CP urged the people of Logo LGA to cooperate with police teams sent to the area by giving them useful information as the investigation continued.