On Monday, the Police Council approved the appointment of Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this after the council met at the State House in Abuja.

“Yes, they have unanimously endorsed Disu as IGP,” Onanuga said.

The session, which lasted about 40 minutes, began shortly after the President arrived at the Council Chamber.

The meeting was convened in accordance with the Police Act 2020, which requires the council to deliberate on the appointment of a substantive Inspector-General.

Earlier, while announcing the resignation of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Presidency had indicated that the Police Council would be summoned to formally consider Disu’s appointment.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” Onanuga had stated.

The Police Council is chaired by the President and includes the 36 state governors, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, were among the top officials present at the meeting, alongside several state governors and ministers.

Disu, 59, had been serving in an acting capacity following Egbetokun’s exit.

While the former police chief officially cited “family issues” in his resignation letter, reports indicated that he had been summoned to the Presidential Villa prior to stepping down.