JUST-IN: Police Confirm Taraba Explosion

Taraba State Police Command has confirmed an explosion at a local drinking spot in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Police Command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Usman, who made this known on Monday said that although the anti-bomb squad was still conducting investigations even though the circumstances of the incident were still hazy.

In response to the information provided to New Telegraph, the explosion, which is thought to have been caused by an IED, occurred at the Jika Drinking establishment in Dorowa at 9 p.m on Sunday.

According to him, there were some confirmed injuries, but there were no fatalities.

An eyewitness, Peace Danjuma, who spoke to newsmen said, “Yesterday as at 9pm, we were at a local joint called Jika, drinking, when something under the chair we were seated on exploded.

“The whole place was filled with smoke while we took to our heels.

“We ran outside for safety but the blast broke my friend’s leg.”