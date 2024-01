JUST-IN: Police Arrest Kidnapper Who Kills Nabeeha In Abuja

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced the arrest of one Bello Mohammed, 28, in Kaduna State over the killing of Nabeeha, daughter of a legal practitioner, Barrister Ariyo in Bwari Abuja.

The Force Headquarters Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyuwa Adejebo in a press release issued on Sunday said the Kidnapper tried to bribe the Tafa Divisional Police Officer, but the operative of the command rejected the one million Naira bribe, a reason why the IGP Commended him for the patriotic act.

According to him, the Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area on Wednesday, January 20, 2024.

The PPRO noted that the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently. ”

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralized bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act.”

The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations.

The Inspector General of Police, While commending the DPO Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for the commitment and professionalism displayed in the case, further assured that the Police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing to Nigerians a more secure society for all and sundry in our dear country, Nigeria.