JUST-IN: Police Arrest Gistlover Operators

The owner of popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has been arrested by the National Cybercrime Center of the Nigeria Police Force following a petition lodged by Hon. (Mrs) Seye Oladejo.

New Telegraph gathered that Gistlover was arrested alongside the members of his team on Friday, January 5 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Further investigation revealed that their arrest was connected to a case involving conspiracy, cyberstalking, and threats to life.

Confirming the development. the Police force’s spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa disclosed that the apprehended individuals were identified as Adebukola Kolapo, Nnedum Micheal Somtomchukwu, and Isaac Akpokighe.

According to him, the trio arrested are allegedly part of a syndicate known as the Gistlover family.

This syndicate reportedly operates the Gistlover blog, a microblogging platform infamous for engaging in Cyberstalking, incitement, Blackmail, and other illicit activities that have sparked public concern over time.

The statement issued by the police revealed that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their varying levels of involvement in the said conspiracy, aligning with the substantial evidence already on hand.

Adebukola Kolapo, also known as Omo Oba Gistlover, purportedly played a significant role in creating over 80 per cent of the Gistlover pages, effectively providing his digital footprint for the commission of these criminal acts.

Allegedly being on the payroll of the platform and receiving perks like cars and monetary incentives, Adebukola’s responsibilities extended to scouting, editing, captioning content, and specifically targeting the complainant, Hon. Oluseyi Oladejo, with cyberstalking posts.

Moreover, Adebukola has been accused of aiding in the laundering of funds acquired through these illegal schemes using various means.

Reports further disclosed that the digital forensic analysis led to the discovery of eight Gistlover pages, all reportedly created by Adebukola at the direction of the syndicate’s head, along with wallet addresses linked to the money laundering activities.