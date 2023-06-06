JUST-IN: Police Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists In Edo

The Police in collaboration with the vigilante group on Tuesday said it arrested four suspected cultists in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were arrested along Agbonwonmba Street off Saint Stephen Street, Muritala Muhammed Way, Benin City.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, gave the name of the suspects as Agbohense Junior 15, Egbeyor Daniel 17, Friday Osazuwa 20, James Endurance 19

SP Nwabuzor said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Esigie Division Benin, received an intelligence report on the 4th of June, that hoodlums suspected to be cultists were shooting sporadically at Agbonwonmba Street off, Saint Stephen Street Muritala Muhammed Way and in process abducted one Glory Aneite 18.

“The police in collaboration with the vigilante immediately moved to the scene and rescued the victim unhurt and arrested four suspects while others escaped. One locally made cut-to-size pistol and one expended cartridge were recovered from them.

According to him, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye cult group and that efforts are being made by the police to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said the suspects would be charged in Court as soon as Investigation is completed.