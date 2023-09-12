JUST-IN: Plateau Tribunal Dismisses PDP Reps, Bagos

Dachung Bagos’ election as a two-term member of the House of Representatives has been invalidated by the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

Bagos, who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 25 National Assembly election.

The tribunal panel invalidated Bagos’ victory declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and proclaimed Ajang Alfred of the Labour Party (LP) as the legitimate victor, and determined that the PDP candidate had not been duly nominated to run in the election by his party.

According to NEW TELEGRAPH, Bagos was the third PDP candidate in the state whose elections had been declared invalid by the judiciary.

The other two were Senators Peter Gyengdeng, who represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, and Senator Napoleon Bali, who represents Plateau South.