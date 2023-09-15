JUST-IN: Plateau Gov, Muftwang Appoints 136 Aides

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State on Friday approved the nomination of 136 individuals to serve as his Special Assistants (SAs).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

According to the statement, there were eight positions available for each of the appointees among the state’s 17 local governments.

Despite the fact that their names were not accompanied by any portfolios, the statement did mention that their respective Local Government Councils would inform them of their appointments.

The statement added, “The appointees, whose names are listed below are the first batch. They will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately.

“Some of the appointees were Hon. Dalyop Pin, Miss Nyam Jemima, Miss Patience Ufwalal, Dachomo Sunday, Shim Malau, Dabot Dung, Mr. Pam Nuhu, Mr. Samson Chuwang.

“Others were Aaron Jamo, Gimbia Tahu, Yahaya Ibrahim, Atoyi Daniel, Katuk Ahamdu, Ughili Agaji, Ichi David and Sunday Wada, among others