JUST-IN: Pilot Of Crashed Air Force Jet Laid To Rest

Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Adamu Abubakar, the pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI-171 fighter that crashed in Niger State has been laid to rest.

According to information obtained by the New Telegraph, a prayer was held at the Haruna Danja Jumma’at mosque before Abubakar’s remains were laid to rest in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Sheikh Muhammad Sani Gumi, the mosque’s Chief Imam, led the prayer.

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life attended the burial together with relatives of the deceased’s family.

At the Gaskiya Corporation mosque in Tudun Jukun, Zaria, the late pilot’s family had earlier offered a proxy funeral prayer (Salatul Gha’ib) for the deceased.

In an interview with newsmen, the deceased pilot’s older brother Abubakar Adamu described how the family had already held a proxy funeral prayer in the pilot’s absence because they were unable to receive his body.

He said, “When we concluded that we might not see the corpse of late Ibrahim, the family decided to conduct a funeral prayer for the deceased in absentia which was observed on Thursday as ordained by our religion, Islam.

“Such prayer in Islam is called Salatul Gha’ib and it is observed when the corpse of a deceased is not found. Therefore, as relatives, we have a religious burden to perform the prayer with or without the corpse.

“However, now that the corpse has been discovered, it is also mandatory for us to perform another funeral prayer for the deceased which is not out of place. And that’s what we just did.”

Adamu claims that although the family was heartbroken, they later turned to hope that the late pilot had been graced with a Shahada that could get him janna (heaven) in the afterlife because he died while attempting to free his people and the entire nation.

The mother of the late pilot, Hajiya A’ishatu Adams in her reaction said her son was a “Hafiz” (one who memorized the Holy Qur’an) and was always calm and quiet.

She said, “He was very gentle, generous and friendly as he was always guided by the doctrine of his religion. Ibrahim was one of the 27 children of the family and was so loved by all due to his good character.

He often called me on the phone while at work and asked me to pray for him. He never joked about seeking the blessings of his parents whenever he had the chance to call.

“My prayer is to seek Allah’s mercy on him to repose his soul in Jannatul Firdaus.”