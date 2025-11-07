JUST-IN: Petrol Tanker Overturns In Kwara

A petrol tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, on Friday, overturned at Kpasa Bridge along the Ogbomosho Express Road in Eyenkorin, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident involved a petrol tanker with registration number ARG 680 SO, said to be conveying the product from Lagos to Sokoto before it lost control and flipped over due to a brake failure.

Confirming the development in a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, PFO Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, the prompt intervention of firefighters prevented what could have resulted in an explosion.

The firefighters reportedly maintained strategic standby while the product was siphoned into another empty tanker, ensuring that no spark or ignition occurred throughout the operation.

The statement added that the quick response and professionalism of the firefighters once again demonstrated the agency’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“Upon receiving the distress call, our firefighters immediately mobilised to the scene and secured the perimeter to prevent ignition.

“The area was thoroughly drenched to suppress heat emissions from the spilt petrol under the intense sunlight,” the statement read in part.