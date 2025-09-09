JUST-IN: PETROAN Calls Off Nationwide Strike

The National President of Petroleum Products Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, has announced the call-off of the union’s nationwide strike.

According to a statement on Tuesday by National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele, the strike, which involved the suspension of dispensing, has been halted.

According to him, this development is expected to bring relief to Nigerians.

Obele said: “PETROAN’s decision to call off the strike follows intense negotiations and a resolution mediated by Honourable Ministers, security agencies, and government agencies between Dangote Refinery and NUPENG.

“PETROAN members have been directed to resume dispensing nationwide immediately. Normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum sector as fuel supply returns to normal, with depots and filling stations resuming operations.”

He added: “The National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, commends the members of PETROAN for their 100% compliance nationwide during the strike, noting their discipline and solidarity.

“PETROAN is thankful to the Minister of Labour, Minister of State for Petroleum, Executive Director NMDPRA, Director DSS, and the Inspector General of Police for their roles in resolving the dispute. The call-off is seen as a positive development for the nation’s economy.”