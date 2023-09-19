JUST-IN: Peter Obi Heads To Supreme Court To Appeal PEPC Judgment

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has filed 51 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of the Judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the former Governor of Anambra State approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 19 to seek justice in his suit filed at the presidential Tribunal.

READ ALSO:

In his notice of appeal, Obi and his LP team of lawyers led by Livi Uzokwu (SAN) said the PEPC erred in law and thereby reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed the petition he lodged to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

He maintained that the five-member panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, carried out a miscarriage of justice against him when it held that he did not specify polling units where irregularities occurred during the election.