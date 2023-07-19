JUST-IN: Peter Obi Celebrates Birthday With IDPs In Mangu, Plateau

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi is currently celebrating his 62nd birthday anniversary with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi in a statement issued on Monday said he will not celebrate his birthday due to the current hardships Nigerians are going through, and that his well-wishers with wherewithal can reach out to the needy and put smiles on their faces.

Obi, however, visited thousands of IDPs at Mangu camps to encourage them not to lose hope but to feel loved and exercise faith that they can overcome their challenges.

He commiserates with the displaced persons with words of empathy and encouragement to take heart over their losses, prayed for the repose of their murdered love loved and admonished them to be resilient in the face of overwhelming grief and sorrows as ba right future awaits them in no distant time.

According to him, Nigerians are internally displaced due to continuous bloodshed in the country, and called on the Federal Government and security agencies to bring to an end the pogrom on innocent citizens in the country.



More details….