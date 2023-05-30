The newly inaugurated Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has directed that all bank accounts belonging to the state government be frozen with immediate effect until further notice.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia and made available to newsmen in Enugu.

The statement partly read, “Following the directive given by the Enugu State Governor to freeze all government accounts in all the banks in Enugu State, I hereby, direct that all Enugu State Government accounts be frozen with immediate effect, till further notice.”

New Telegraph reports that the directive takes effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.