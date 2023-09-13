JUST-IN:  PDP Raises Alarm Over Plan To Disrupt Tribunal Sitting In Nasarawa 

...urges security to be on alert

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday raised the alarm over the planned disruption of tomorrow’s (Thursday) sitting of the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal In Lafia by people suspected to be government officials to disrupt sitting to adopt final written addresses by the tribunal.

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Francis Orogu raised the alarm during a press conference in Lafia yesterday said that the alarm raised was to draw the attention of the security agencies and other stakeholders to available information on the plan action to creat chaotic situation in two locations in the state.

He said “The attention of the party has again been drawn to an alleged plan by some suspected government officials to cause mischief by organizing crisis with intent to disrupt the Governorship election petition tribunal from doing its job in Lafia as a closing argument by parties is slated to hold in the state Capital”

“As a responsible party, we have to notify the security agents ahead of the plan action to take necessary steps to forestall break down of law and order especially in Akwanga ana Lafia”

“We urge all unpatriotic Persons nursing the intention, parading themselves as mastermind to allow peace reign as the tribunal is set to deliver quality in the state”.

The opposition PDP however, dismissed any hatch rumour that the party is demanding for the relocation of the tribunal from the state.

“The party is not contemplating or have reasons to justify relocation of governorship tribunal sitting in the state capital somewhere else. We have confidence in the tribunal as such Nasarawa state remained the choice for the tribunal”.

Orogu then reaffirmed the stand of the party to respect the decision of the governorship petition tribunal sitting in Lafia.

Speaking when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa state police command, DSP Nansel Ramham said the command has put mechanisms in place to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

” Massive deployment has been made in that regard”

He warned those contemplating such actions to have a rethink as the command was ever ready to deal with those found involved in disrupting the peace of the state.