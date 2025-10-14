The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its 103rd National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the decision was taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) at an emergency meeting held in Abuja.

According to the statement, the party urged all NEC members to take note of the change and await further communication from the national secretariat.

Ologunagba said, “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that the 103rd NEC meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, 15th October, 2025.

“However, in view of recent developments in the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) in exercise of its powers pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the (as amended in 2017) has at its emergency meeting on Monday, 13th October, 2025 approved the postponement of the 103rd NEC meeting to a new date that will be communicated to members in due course.”