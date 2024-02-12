JUST-IN: PDP Governors In Abuja For Crucial Meeting

The Oyo State Governors Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, is slowly filling up with governors who were elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a crucial meeting.

New Telegraph gathered that the key topics for the PDP Governors’ Forum’s meeting will not be unconnected to the status of the country, the forthcoming Edo State governorship election and planning for the party’s important National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Among the first persons to arrive at the venue of the meeting is Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Zamfara counterpart, Dauda Lawal.

Recall that the forum held a similar gathering in November of last year, with Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, serving as the host.

The purpose of the conference was to discuss matters pertaining to the party’s administration, such as the Plateau States and Nassarawa gubernatorial elections.