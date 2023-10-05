JUST-IN: Ozigbo Turns Down Chieftaincy Tittle

…As Controversy Rocks Proposed Event.

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election in Anambra state, Valentine Ozigbo has turned down his acceptance of a Chieftaincy title proposed to be bestowed on him by the Traditional Rulers of Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming as there has been political controversy over the title taken in some quarters of the state since his initial acceptance of the title.

The controversy may not have been unconnected with the encouragement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi and Sen Victor Umeh both from the Anaocha local government area to take the title.

Though it is not clear where the controversy is actually coming from unconfirmed reports had it that opponents of the Labour Party in Anambra state are alleged to have seen this as a platform to further build up his political image as they are suspecting that he may re-contest the gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labor Party.

According to a release signed by Chief Dr. Tony Offia for the Ozigbo Organization it stated that due to the controversy that is generated Ozigbo has chosen not to take the title.

“We wish to inform the general public and all esteemed stakeholders about a recent development concerning the planned chieftaincy for Mr. Valentine Ozigbo by the Anaocha communities”

“We want to clarify that on September 18, 2023, Mr. Ozigbo received a formal invitation to accept the esteemed chieftaincy title of “Enyi Oma Anaocha.” This invitation was extended following prior discussions with some of the organisers”

“This prestigious honour was scheduled to be conferred upon him by the Anaocha Traditional Ruling Council and the respected people of Anaocha on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Anaocha Local Government Headquarters, Neni”

“We have become aware that certain interests within the state, possibly uncomfortable with this honour and Mr. Ozigbo’s increasing rising profile in Anambra State and nationally, are attempting to politicise the award. This could not only diminish the traditional institution but also create unnecessary tension in the community”

“As a result, after thorough consultation with leaders of the Anaocha community, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, hereby, confirms that he will no longer participate in the event”

“Mr Ozigbo deeply appreciates the sincere intentions of the Traditional Rulers and the esteemed people of Anaocha. He apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to all those who had intended to be present at the event, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, members of the Labour Party (LP), the dedicated Obidient team, the Aguata Council of Traditional Rulers, family, friends, and esteemed members of the press”

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our distinguished leaders, His Excellency Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh, both proud sons of Anaocha, who initially encouraged Mr Ozigbo to accept this honour”

“While circumstances may change, our commitment to upholding the principles of fairness, honour, and community development remains unwavering. We call on everyone to uphold the values that define us and collaborate toward a more prosperous and united Anambra” the statement read.