JUST-IN: Over 40 Killed, Houses Burnt In Plateau Fresh Attacks

No fewer than 40 people have been killed in Fungzai and Kubat Villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State in a fresh attack by Suspected Fulani bandits.

A source from the Fungzai community told New Telegraph that the attack occurred at about 12 midnight on Monday through 2 am on Tuesday killing mostly women and children who were running for safety.

An eyewitness in the Village told our correspondent that he counted 30 corpses in Fungzai and also 10 corpses in Kubat with several Houses burnt down.

“The Attack started about 12 midnight when we were sleeping after so much tiredness from farms because you know this is a rainy season, I counted 30 corpses in Fungzai my village while in the neighbouring village Kubat I also counted 10 corpses while several others were injured and many houses burnt.

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong in a Press Statement he issued said he woke up Tuesday morning to distressing news of an overnight attack on Kubat Village in Mangu Local Government where some persons including women and children were reportedly killed.

Lalong said is seriously disturbed about the sad development, he had immediately directed security forces to pursue the attackers and ensure they are arrested.

He describes this as yet another attempt by crisis merchants and criminals to return the State to the dark days of pain and agony, vowing that the Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those behind this scheme are dealt with mercilessly.

While condemning the act, the Governor commiserates with the victims and assures that the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as this is an act that can neither be tolerated nor excused no matter the motivation.

The Governor has equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ascertain the humanitarian need so as to bring succour to the affected while a thorough investigation is being carried out.

Meanwhile the Plateau Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang on his part said he received with rude shock the bloody attack on Fungzai and Kubwat villages in the Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area.

Mutfwang who hails from Mangu confirmed the attacks in a Press Statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media Mr Gyang Bere said among those killed in the Tuesday attack were several persons including women and children.

Mutfwang, in a message of comfort, condemned in totality the attack which also left several persons injured and houses with valuables worth millions of naira destroyed.

He appealed to security agencies to raise their constitutional responsibility of protecting and securing citizens, particularly rural dwellers.

The Governor-elect, who is heartbroken over the renewed attacks, urged security agencies to collaborate within the ambit of the law and apprehend the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

He admonished communities to strengthen community relations and activate internal security mechanisms such as the vigilante groups and hunters associations, to protect and secure citizens.

Mutfwang also appealed to peace-loving and patriotic citizens of Plateau and the environs to be committed to peaceful co-existence, and unite for maximum protection and safety of citizens.

He commiserated with the people of Fungzai village, particularly the bereaved families, and prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured as a result of the unfortunate attack.

The Governor-elect appealed for calm among citizens and reassured Plateau residents of his total commitment to a peaceful and united state.