JUST-IN: Osun Judicial Workers Suspend Strike

Workers in the Osun State Judiciary, under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), have finally suspended their over three-month strike.

This is contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the union, Comrade Gbenga Eludire.

According to Eludire, workers in the state judiciary will resume on Monday, March 11.

“Comrade Oluwagbemiga Olakunle Eludire hereby stands on the authority and the directives of the National Executive Council of JUSUN under the leadership of Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, mni, the National President of JUSUN to state as follows:

“Pursuant to the tripartite Memorandum of Agreement signed between the Government of Osun State under the Governorship of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, the Management of Osun State judiciary under the supervision of the Hon, Justice O.A. Ojo, the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State and, the JUSUN leadership under the supervision of Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, mni, the National President of JUSUN;

“Having duly fulfilled, either entirely or partially, all stipulated conditions outlined in the MoA, with any outstanding conditions deemed obligatory for prompt fulfilment to validate this course of action;

“There shall be no victimization of any form against any judicial officers or any members of JUSUN for participating directly or indirectly in the strike action or as a result of the strike action.

*That the Service Commission (JSC) is hereby urged to convey a meeting within 7 days from the day of suspension of the strike to enable the commission attend to other demands of the union such as regularization and promotion of all qualified members of staff,

“This decision applies to all categories of workers within the Osun State judiciary:

“For and on behalf of our National President and the entire members of JUSUN in Osun State in particular we express our sincere gratitude to the State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, the State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Egbedun.

The Speaker of the House for their inestimable contributions to the recalling of our suspended members after close to 5 years, and the magnanimity of the State Government in paying them their salaries that they were wrongly deprived of. We are equally grateful to the authority of the judiciary in the state led by Hon. Justice Adepele Ojo for harkening to the voice of reason and recalling our said 5 members after it has long been overdue.

“In view of the foregoing. I hereby announce the immediate suspension of the strike action initiated by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Osun State Branch which commenced on the 22nd November 2023 and members are directed to resume duty on Monday, 11th March 2024.”

New Telegraph reports that the strike commenced on November 22, 2023.