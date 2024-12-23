JUST-IN: Osun Assembly Passes 2025 Budget

Share

The Osun State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of the state, amounting to N427,746,925,170 into law.

The approval, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, followed the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by its Chairman, Hon. Olumide Fatunmise.

During the plenary session, Speaker Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun commended committee members and fellow lawmakers for their diligent efforts in ensuring a thorough review and timely passage of the bill.

He emphasised that the budget prioritises key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, tourism, and security, aiming to achieve meaningful outcomes that will enhance the lives of citizens.

