JUST-IN: Osun Assembly Lifts Suspension On Staff Audit

The Osun State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension placed on the ongoing staff audit and the consultant engaged by the State Government, Sally Tibbot Consulting.

The Speaker disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Saturday by his press secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu.

Egbedun noted that the decision of the House followed the resolution of the minor differences between the labour and the consultant.

He said the House looks forward to a seamless exercise going forward while demanding strict adherence to rules of engagement and professionalism from the consultant.

The lawmaker equally enjoined civil servants to give total cooperation for the exercise, stressing that the exercise is not a witch-hunt targeted at anyone but to free the service of ghost workers and enhance efficiency.

The Speaker reiterated the resolve of the House to continue to make meaningful interventions in state affairs, vowing to deploy its oversight functions in making sure that Osun people get benefits for resources.

The audit had witnessed pockets of disruption, the latest being the faceoff between the consultant, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun and staff members of Osun State University during the verification exercise.

However, the house suspended the audit following the petitions written against the consultant.