JUST-IN: Osinbajo Bags New International Appointment

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A).

Osinbajo made this this known in a post shared via his X handle, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Thrilled to announce that I have accepted the offer to lead The Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A) as the new Chair of the Board of Directors! Truly excited to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team. pic.twitter.com/XL1mU7LeHp

— Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 27, 2023



The latest appointment of Osinbajo as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CAP-A would be the second of its kind since he left office on May 29.

READ ALSO:

In his acceptance speech, Osinbajo said he is delighted to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team.

He wrote: “Thrilled to announce that I have accepted the offer to lead the Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A) as the new Chair of the Board of Directors! Truly excited to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team.”