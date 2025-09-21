Barely five days to the commencement of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan designate, Rashidi Ladoja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Ooni of Ife was received at Ladoja’s private residence situated in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Recalls that Oba Ladoja will be installed as the 44th Olubadan on Friday, September 26, 2025, following the demise of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the age of 90 years.

The two paramount rulers are currently exchanging pleasantries.

Details later…