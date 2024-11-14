JUST-IN: Okpebholo Freezes All Edo Bank Accounts

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Thursday, ordered the freezing of all State-owned bank accounts with immediate effect, until further notice.

The development was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua.

The Governor has also warned commercial banks, heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with the order immediately without any delays.

Okpebholo warned that anyone, including heads of MDAs and civil servants who flouted the order would be severely punished.

The statement reads, “All bank accounts in all the commercial banks have been frozen.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies must comply with this order and ensure that there is a full compliance without any further delays.

“After the necessary investigations and reconciliations, the Governor will do the needful and decide on the way forward. For now, this order stands.”

