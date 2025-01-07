JUST-IN: Okere Of Saki, Olabisi Loses Wife

Share

The Okere of Saki, His Royal Majesty, Ọba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi, has lost his second wife, Queen Waliyat Olabisi to the cold hands of death.

New Telegraph gathered that Queen Waliyat was in her 30s and blessed with three kids before his death.

The Queen died on Tuesday morning, January 7, leaving the people of the ancient town, and Oyo State in general in a mourning mood.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of her death remained unknown.

Many indigenes of Saki have taken to social media to express their grief, sharing heartfelt tributes and condolences for the royal family.

The late Queen Waliyat was celebrated for her elegance and impactful contributions to both the palace and the community.

Share

Please follow and like us: