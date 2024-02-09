JUST-IN: Ogun Govt Lifts Ban On NURTW Operations

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government on Friday lifted the ban on the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the State.

The state government through the Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo announced the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking on the State government’s directives to the National leadership of the Union, Dairo said the move was aimed at promoting an enabling environment for peace and growth in the transport sector.

The Acting National President of the union, Aliyu Issa Ọrẹ on his part appreciates the gesture and urged members to comply with the rules guiding the operations of the union and the law of the land.

READ ALSO:

An interim committee was set up to pilot the affairs of the Union in the state, with Ismail Adewale popularly known as Yaro as the Chairman and he promised to work with stakeholders and promote peace in the state.