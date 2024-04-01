JUST-IN: Obi Threatens To Dump LP Amid Crisis

On Monday, the former Governor of Anambra State and the National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, threatened to dump the party ahead of the 2027 general election owing to the current crisis rocking the party’s national leadership.

Obi who spoke while featuring on an X space hosted by Parallel Facts disclosed that if the party’s dilemma cannot be handled he will quit the party because he has stated that he would not perish while attempting to alter LP.

New Telegraph recalls that in recent times, the Labour Party has been passing through a leadership crisis between Apapa Lamidi and Julius Abure over the position of the party’s national Chairman.

Additionally, LP has been attributed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). During this struggle for dominance, Abure won reelection in a contentious national convention held in Anambra State.

Obi said: “Our engagement is about Nigeria, they are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about the Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria.

“We are thinking about water, we are thinking about power, we are thinking about employment, thinking about security. That should be our focus.

“The other matter we will deal with. We were somewhere, we didn’t start with Labour.

“I’m a Christian. Jesus said, When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them. in the end, if you can’t,come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes.

“He didn’t say go there and die with them. I tell you, I’m making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I’m not going to die with them.

“That will not stop what we set out to do. We will try to change them (LP), if we can’t, we will leave them; we will not die with them.”