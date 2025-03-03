JUST-IN: Obasa Returns As Speaker Of Lagos Assembly

Share

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has finally returned as the Speaker, following the closed-door meeting held before the plenary on Monday, March 3.

New Telegraph reports that Obasa’s reinstatement followed the Mojisola Meranda’s resignation as the substantive Speaker of the House amid January’s impeachment.

Mojisola has publicily announced her resignation with immediate effect, stepping down for his former boss.

READ ALSO

It would be recalled that the leadership crisis in the Assembly became full-blown on January 13, 2025, when the lawmaker who represents Agege Constituency I, Mudashiru Obasa, was removed as Lagos speaker by more than two-thirds of the 40-member house, who voted him out over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa’s then-deputy, Meranda, was immediately elected the new Speaker, becoming the first female to take charge of the legislative body in the South-West state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

