JUST-IN: OAU Loses Deputy VC

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the sudden demise of the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor ( Administration), Professor Christopher Olugbenga AJILA.

Describing the death of Prof Ajila as devastating, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, stated that Prof Ajila was a renowned academic who smoothly blended human relations with administrative excellence, adding that the vacuum he left behind will be difficult to fill.

The Vice-Chancellor, who extolled the sterling qualities of Prof. Ajila, said this unpalatable news, no doubt, has cast a pall of sadness over the University community, and management wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family of the late erstwhile two-term DVC (Admin) during this difficult time.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Professor Chris Ajila, as he was fondly called, served the University with unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership during his tenure as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

He played a pivotal role in advancing our institution’s mission, and his invaluable contributions have left an indelible mark on the academic and administrative landscape of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Late Professor Ajila began his academic career at the University in 1991 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2005.

“He served the University in various capacities such as Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences (2015-2017); Head of Department and Chief Examiner; Examination Officer; Staff Adviser; Representative of the Dean on various Boards; Faculty Representative in the Senate; Chairman, Faculty Postgraduate Committee; Chairman, Central University Examination Malpractices and Disciplinary Committee, among others.

“He proved his mettle as a seasoned administrator in all these positions. He was subsequently elected by the Senate of the University as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), first in 2017, and again in 2019.

“As the entire University community mourns the loss of this very respected colleague, mentor, and friend, our thoughts and prayers are with Professor Chris Ajila’s immediate and extended family. We recognize the profound impact he had on the lives of those around him, and we share in the grief of his family at this challenging time.

‘May the memories of Professor Ajila serve as a source of comfort and inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. In honouring his legacy, we will continue to uphold the values and principles that he championed.

Once again, on behalf of the entire Obafemi Awolowo University community, I offer our deepest sympathies and support to the late Professor Chris Ajila’s family. May he rest in peace”.