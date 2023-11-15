JUST-IN: OAU Lecturer Slumps, Dies In His Office

A senior lecturer in the Department of Science And Technology Education, Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Dr Ayo Ojediran has slumped and died.

Our correspondent learned that the lecturer slumped and died in his office on Tuesday, November 14.

A close ally of the deceased, Ayodeji Obisesan disclosed this in a post shared on his verified Facebook page.

He said, Dr Ayo Ojediran, a Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Education, OAU slumped and died in his office today.

“Such a very nice and humble man to the core. Always willing to help. My namesake to be sure

“God will give us your students, friends, colleagues, associates, and family members the fortitude to bear this great loss. May your soul rest in perfect peace Dr Ojediran Isaac Ayodele”, stated

Speaking also, Ajiferuke Temilola, one of the students of the lecturer, extolled the virtues of the deceased.

She said, “I don’t like to do this, but with tears in my eyes I write my last tribute/gratitude to you, Dr. Ayodele. I met Dr when I was in 200L, it was a bad day for me, (story withheld ) but he genuinely helped, and ever since he has always been there for me anytime I needed his assistance. He has stayed true throughout my journey as an undergraduate.

Contacted, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju said “No statement for now because it is not a palatable issue “.