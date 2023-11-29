JUST-IN: NUGA President, Emeka Ogbu Is Dead

The President of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA), Emeka Ogbu is dead.

His death was announced by the Acting President of NUGA, Professor Mohammed Bawa.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, Bawa said Ogbu passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, November 29.

Ogbu was also the Director of Sports at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), he passed away through a brief illness on Monday. Elected to the presidency in March 2022, his untimely demise leaves a void in the leadership of NUGA.