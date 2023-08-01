JUST-IN: Northern CSOs Withdraw From NLC Nationwide Strike

16 Northern-based civil society organisations operating under the auspices of the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations have announced their withdrawal from the Wednesday planned nationwide strike and mass protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

New Telegraph reports that the Northern CSOs withdrawal is coming barely 24 hours on grounds that the indefinite strike action will harm the fragile economy and worsen the conditions of regular citizens.

It would be recalled that the NLC had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, threatening an all-out strike that would start on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and had instructed all of its affiliates and civil society organisations throughout the 36 states of the federation to organise workers and Nigerians for a protracted strike should the government fail to comply with its demands.

The NLC accused the Tinubu-led Federal Government of failing to satisfy its demands after removing the subsidy on petrol in a statement signed by its National President, Joe Ajaero.

“But after a critical study of the disadvantages and overall consequences on the masses, we decided to pull out immediately and asked the labour unions and Federal Government to rather embrace dialogue on mitigating measures,” the CSOs stated.

The decision to withdraw was made, according to the organisations, in a joint statement signed by Comrades Ibraheem Suleman Dogo and Friday Luka Dalung, Chairman and Secretary of the Arewa Coalition.

The statement explained that the planned strike action was not the best way to address issues arising from the current difficult economic conditions brought on by the removal of fuel subsidies.

They continued by saying that the strike would destroy the nation since it would drastically restrict travel and force the closure of markets, schools, and healthcare institutions.

The statement further reads: “We can’t afford to go back to the days when the Federal Government used monies meant for the development of public infrastructure; education, health care, and jobs for payment of subsidy to rich marketers.

“We can’t also continue to feed smugglers and act as ‘Father Christmas’ to neighbouring countries.

“It is for these reasons we recommend dialogue and more robust discussion on the matters arising from fuel subsidy removal.

“It would be recalled that President Tinubu, while addressing Nigerians on June 12 Democracy Day commemoration said he decided to free the country’s resources from the stranglehold of unpatriotic elements.

“We expect the labour unions and relevant stakeholders to look beyond the harsh policies now and consider the future of a sustainable economy that will bring about overall development across all spheres of life.

“However, between now and tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2, we urge the Federal Government to invite representatives of organised Labour to stop the nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress.”