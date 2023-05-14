New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. JUST-IN: Nollywood Actor,…

JUST-IN: Nollywood Actor, Murphy Afolabi Is Dead

A popular Nigerian actor, known for her role in Yoruba movies, Murphy Afolabi is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the news of Murphy Afolabi’s death is coming barely 24 hours after the announcement of the death of legendary Nollywood actor, Saint Obi.

According to the reports, Murphy died in the early hour of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Although the details of the cause of his death are still unclear as of the time of filling this report, but colleagues of the deceased in the Yoruba Industry such as Tunde Ola-Yusuf and Odunlade Adekola have confirmed the sad news.

Odunlade Adekola who shared a post on his Instagram page, wrote “Jesus Christ, we lost Murphy.”

While Tunde Ola-Yusuf another well-known actor, director and producer, took to his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon to mourn Afolabi.

He wrote “REST IN PEACE…

Tags:

Read Previous

Implement People-Oriented Policies, Clerics Tell Political Leaders
Read Next

Foursquare Int’l Appoints Emokpae First National President, Trinidad, Tobago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023