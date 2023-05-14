JUST-IN: Nollywood Actor, Murphy Afolabi Is Dead

A popular Nigerian actor, known for her role in Yoruba movies, Murphy Afolabi is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the news of Murphy Afolabi’s death is coming barely 24 hours after the announcement of the death of legendary Nollywood actor, Saint Obi.

According to the reports, Murphy died in the early hour of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Although the details of the cause of his death are still unclear as of the time of filling this report, but colleagues of the deceased in the Yoruba Industry such as Tunde Ola-Yusuf and Odunlade Adekola have confirmed the sad news.