JUST-IN: NNPP Loses Rep Member To APC

The gale of defection in the 10th National Assembly on Thursday hit the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as Yusuf Shittu Galambi, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galambi’s letter of defection was read on the floor of the house at plenary by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

In the letter, the lawmaker attributed his defection to the divisions in the NNPP, submitting that his action was in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He also explained that he joined the ruling APC because of its ideology and developmental strides.

Recall that the NNPP has been engulfed in a leadership tussle, causing the party to split into factions.

Due to the divisions, Ali Madaki, the deputy minority leader of the House, an erstwhile close ally of the party’s presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections, Musa Kwankwaso had withdrawn membership of Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Galambi becomes the first NNPP lawmaker to abandon the party in the 10th National Assembly.

