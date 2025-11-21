The leader is the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been moved to a correctional centre in Sokoto following his life sentence on Thursday by Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This development was announced by Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Nnamdi Kanu was been moved from the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Sokoto Correctional centre.

“MAZI NNAMDI KANU has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and wellwishers,” the lawyer wrote on X.

Details later.