JUST-IN: NLC, TUC Arrive Aso Rock For Another Meeting With FG

The leadership of the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has begun to arrive at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for another round of meetings with the Federal Government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Labour Union threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Tuesday, October 3 owing to the failure of the Federal Government to meet its demand.

However, President Bola Tinubu during its national broadcast on Sunday, October 1 in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary declared an upward rise in the salaries of low-grade civil services workers of N25,000 for 6 months to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Following the declaration, the NLC President, Joe Ajero and his TUC counterpart outrightly rejected the offer as they went into a series of meetings with the Federal Government team led by the Chief of Army Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, among the leaders of organised labour that arrived at the state house were Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other union officials.

The meeting is a follow-up to the four-hour sit-down held on Sunday by both parties to avoid the labour movement’s planned nationwide, indefinite strike in protest of the nation’s economic woes.