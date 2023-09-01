JUST-IN: NLC To Embark On Warning Strike September 5

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a two-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday, September 5 over hardship in the country occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The leadership of the NLC issued the threat alongside its 52 affiliate unions across the country on Thursday, August 31.

The NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, while addressing newsmen at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the Congress, said they would embark on the scheduled warning strike if the federal government fails to take steps to address the mass suffering inflicted on Nigerians by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The union, however, criticised the Federal Government for meddling in the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), vowing to take all necessary measures to thwart further meddling.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “The NLC NEC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country.

“To commence a 2-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday & Wednesday the 5th & 6th of September, 2023 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the State vacates the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“To embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State within this month of September 2023 in preparation for a major shutdown of the state to compel the state government to stop the abuse and violation of the rights and privileges of workers and trade unions in the state.”

Details Later…..