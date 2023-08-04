JUST-IN: NLC To Begin Nationwide Strike Aug 14

Barely 24 hours after meeting with President Bola Tinubu where an agreement was reached to call off their protests, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would commence a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, should the Federal Ministry of Justice fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the organized labour.

The NLC’s decision to embark on a nationwide strike followed the contempt of court application filed against the labour leaders on Wednesday.

The union in a statement signed by its National President, Joe Ajero after rising from its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja said the Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court have continued to allow themselves to be used as agents of “anti-democracy.”.

According to him, the organized labour agreed to suspend the protests based on its meeting with President Bola Tinubu, but it will embark on a nationwide strike starting from August 14, 2023, should the government fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against it.

The Statement read, the NEC resolved “to support and affirm the decision to suspend further protest on the nationwide mass protest; to commit to maintaining the required vigilance needed to hold government accountable on its assurances and governance in general; To commit to the terminal date of August 19, 2023, within which the issues around the Petroleum price hike will be agreed given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly.

“To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to court by the government through the NICN. To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023.

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday, 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

“However, it would be recalled that in a bid to avert a strike by the labour movement in June, the FG had through the Federal Ministry of Justice secured an order from the National Industrial Court restraining the NLC and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on any strike action over issues bordering on “removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in cost of living,” pending the determination of the suit.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, in a statement, urged the NLC to withdraw the seven-day notice it issued on its plan to commence a nationwide industrial action from August 2, if the demands of labour unions were not met.

The justice ministry sternly warned in a statement on July 26 that the planned strike by the union would be contempt of court, an offence that is punishable by imprisonment.

According to the FG, such strike action would amount to a resort to self-help since the matter was already pending in court.

But dissatisfied with the slow negotiation process with the FG and the delay in rolling out palliative to cushion the pains of subsidy removal, the organised labour declared a nationwide protest despite the court injunction.

Lagos lawyer and solicitor to the organised labour, Femi Falana, SAN, however, insisted that the proposed protest was lawful.

As a result, the protests, which were held on Wednesday, paralysed economic and commercial activities nationwide, leading to the shutdown of banks, offices and courts in several states.

As a payback for the labour leaders’ defiance, the Federal Government on Wednesday initiated a contempt of court proceeding against the labour leaders, a development that angered the unions.