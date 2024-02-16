JUST-IN: NLC Declares Two Days Nat’l Protest Over Hardship, Signed Pacts

…says we’re no longer interested in empty talks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed its members and affiliate unions to begin mobilisation for a two-day national protest on February 27th and 28th, should the federal government fail to implement all the agreements signed with the union in October 2023, at the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it earlier issued.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who addressed newsmen at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday in Abuja, asked its members to be on standby for an indefinite strike which would commence seven days after the nationwide protest of government still fails to meet its demands.

Ajaero who noted that Labour was no longer interested in empty talks from government but actions, urged the government to immediately implement the agreement and restore faith in the democratic process, as Nigerians were struggling to survive.

Details later…