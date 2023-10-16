JUST-IN: NIPOST New CEO, Odeyemi Resumes Office Despite Protests

Amid the protest staged by the staff members of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) following the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Service by President Bola Tinubu, Odeyemi on Monday assumed office.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the employees of the agency temporarily closed down the Abuja head office, demonstrating their disapproval of the newly appointed CEO.

Recall that President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, declared last week that President Tinubu had dismissed Adeyemi Adepoju from the position of CEO/Post Master General of the organization and had appointed Odeyemi as his successor.

The announcement, however, did not sit well with members of staff of the commission whose loyalty is with the former CEO.

While addressing the protest at the NIPOST headquarters in Abuja, Mr Buba Nehemiah, President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, emphasized that the recent appointment was not in the best interest of the employees.

READ ALSO:

He said Adepoju introduced major reforms just under a year and should be encouraged to continue with his “good work.”

“Sunday Adepoju should be allowed to continue the good work he has started. We are not against Mr President, neither are we against the minister, but our desire is that the good work of Adepoju should be allowed to continue. Removing him at this point would terminate these processes and take NIPOST back to square one, which we are against.

“We have over 13,000 employees here, once it is crumbled, it will add to the issues of insecurity in the country,” Daily Trust quoted Nehemiah saying.

“Allow us to work with the person that has understood this organization. Allow us to join hands with him to take this organization to the level that it would generate revenue for the nation. This is our cry and demand.

“The only condition that can make us go back to our offices and work is for the appointment that was made last week to be cancelled,” he reportedly added.

However, Tola Odeyemi arrived at the NIPOST headquarters at approximately 1 p.m. and proceeded to her office for a meeting with senior directors.

It was reported that she declined the offered chair and chose to sit elsewhere. Odeyemi is the first woman to hold the position of CEO at NIPOST.