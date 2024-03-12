JUST-IN: Ningi Resigns As Northern Senators Forum Chairman

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi, on Tuesday, resigned from his position.

Ningi resignation’s is coming hours after he was suspended by the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly following his allegations that about N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget was not traceable for any project.

However, in a statement, Ningi (Bauchi South), who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Commission, disclosed that he had resigned from being the Chairman of the forum.

The letter addressed to the Secretary, Northern Senators Forum, titled, “resignation,” Ningi said the resignation was necessitated by the unfolding events.

“I would like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum. This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North, and the Nation at large.

“I would like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria,” Ningi added.

