JUST-IN: Nine Die In Osun Auto Crash

An auto crash that occurred on Monday along the Ikirun/Offa Expressway, Inisa, Osun State claimed the lives of no fewer than nine passengers after a truck they were traveling in, ran into the bush.

New Telegraph gathered that the truck involved was carrying bags of beans and some other passengers. And meanwhile, it was said to be coming from Niger state and heading to Edo state. It was alleged that; the truck lost control leading to the accident.

All the victims were reported dead, on the spot shortly after the accident happened.

Speaking on the accident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said the crash occurred in the early hour of Monday at the Yidi Junction, Inisa.

She said, “Today, Monday, December 25, 2023, one Mitsubishi Canter with plate number MNA606SB NIGER carrying bags of beans from Niger State to Benin, Edo State was involved in an accident in the early hours, which resulted in the death of nine people out of 12.

“The FRSC officers evacuated and moved the three injured passengers to Orotunde Hospital Ikirun, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

“Bags of beans and the vehicle involved have been evacuated to the Inisa Police Divisional Headquarters.”