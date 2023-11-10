JUST-IN: Nigeria’s First Female Major General, Kale Is Dead

The first Nigeria’s female Army Major General, Aderonke Kale is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Kale died on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in London at the age of 84.

Aderonke Kale was born in July 31, 1939, after which she was trained as a medical doctor at University College, which later became the University of Ibadan (UI).

Her father was a pharmacist while her mother was a teacher.

READ ALSO: NA redeploys Major Generals, other senior officers.

Army decorates 39 new Major Generals.

Shake up in Army, as 15 Major Generals are redeployed. In her early days, after she was trained as a medical doctor, she then went further to study more in the University of London where she specialised in psychiatry. According to Kale, She was inspired to pursue psychiatry by Thomas Lambo, who was Africa’s first professor of Psychiatry. After some years of work and experience in Britain, Kale returned to Nigeria in 1971, years later in 1972, she joined the Nigerian Army at age 33. However, with her experience and expertise, she became a colonel and deputy commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps by 1990. Kale was later promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General, becoming the first female general in West Africa.

Kale was then promoted to Major-General in 1994 and became the first Nigerian woman to achieve that rank. She was also the first female Major-General in West Africa and later got retired from the Army in 1997 at age 58. Kale tied the knot with Professor Oladele Kale, a distinguished Professor of Preventive and Social Medicine. Their union we’re blessed with five sons, one of her sons, which happens to be the Statistician-General of Nigeria, Yemi Kale. It would also be recalled that after the introduction of females into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) programme in the year 2011, the female hall of residence was named after Kale.