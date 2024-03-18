JUST-IN: Nigerians Through To 100m Semis At AG 2023

All the six Nigerians who took part in Round 1 of the 100m event of the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana, have all qualified for the semifinal stage of the event.

The three women all finished top of their respective heats while the men finished first and second to make it to the next stage with the semifinals taking place later in the day.

Running in Heat 3, Justina Eyakpobeyan, dusted every other runner to finish first in 11.43secs while Olayinka Olijide, who ran in Heat 4 finished first in 11.51secs with Blessing Ogundiran making it another first in Heat 5 with a time of 11.65secs.

In the men’s 100m event, Itsekiri Usheoritse, who ran in Heat 1 finished second behind Cameroonian, Emmanuel Eseme, with a time of 10.19secs. Esme won the heat in 10.15secs.

It was another second place for Israel Okon who ran alongside crowd favourite, Benjamin Azamati.

While Azamati won the heat in 10.54secs, Okon tailed in second with a time of 10.55secs to secure a semifinal slot.

The last Nigeria in the Round 1 men’s heat, Consider Elkanem, it was smooth sailing for him in Heat 6 as he finished first in 10.44secs.

The semifinal for the women and men will start at 5.30 pm (6.30 pm Nigerian).

Also in the evening the 400m men and women would be taking to the track for a place in the semifinal while Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team will also be in action.