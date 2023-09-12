JUST-IN: Nigerian Rapper, Mohbad Is Dead

Talented Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad is dead.
MohBad who is a former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.
YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle while sharing is photo on his page.
READ ALSO:
- Actor Jigan Slams N100m Suit On Mohbad, Promises To Make Him Scapegoat.
- Headies Award: See Full List Of 2023 Winners.
- Headies 2023: Burna Boy, Asake, Rema, Others Bags Nominations (Full List).
He posted with a caption alongside a heartbreaking emoji: “Damn! Mohbad”
The singer is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022.
Family, friends, fans including celebrities have been thrown into a state of mourning after reports of his death.
Details of the rapper’s death are yet to be ascertained, as of the time of filing this report.