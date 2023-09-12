JUST-IN: Nigerian Rapper, Mohbad Is Dead

Talented Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad is dead.

MohBad who is a former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.

YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle while sharing is photo on his page.

He posted with a caption alongside a heartbreaking emoji: “Damn! Mohbad”

The singer is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022.

Family, friends, fans including celebrities have been thrown into a state of mourning after reports of his death.

Details of the rapper’s death are yet to be ascertained, as of the time of filing this report.